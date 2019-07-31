

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $495.32 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $547.00 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.39 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $495.32 Mln. vs. $547.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q2): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 12.30 - $12.40



