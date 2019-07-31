

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) said its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a 5.0 percent increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 16, 2019.



The board also declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.



