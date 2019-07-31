

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Encana Corp.(ECA, ECA.TO) reported that its net earnings for the second-quarter were $336 million or $0.24 per share, compared to a loss of $151 million or $0.16 per share in the prior year.



Non-GAAP operating earnings for the second quarter were $290 million, or $0.21 per share.



Total revenues for the quarter grew to $2.06 billion from $983 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.18 per share and revenues of $1.95 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total production in the quarter was 591,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), up 11 percent year-over-year on a proforma basis. Second quarter liquids production increased 16 percent year-over-year proforma, to about 324,000 barrels per day (bbls/d). Oil and condensate production during the period was 234,600 bbls/d.



On July 30, 2019, the Board declared a dividend of $0.01875 per common share payable on September 30, 2019, to common shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019.



At current commodity prices, Encana expects to generate significant free cash flow in the second half of 2019. Capital investment in the second half of 2019 is expected to be $500-$600 million per quarter with overall production of 565-585 MBOE/d, excluding volumes from Arkoma and China.



