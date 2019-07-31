

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $513.8 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $566.1 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $631.6 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $1.27 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $631.6 Mln. vs. $591.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.76 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX