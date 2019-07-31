

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Moody's Corp. (MCO) on Wednesday raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019 in light of the first half performance exceeding expectations.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects earnings in a range of $7.15 to $7.35 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.95 to $8.15 per share on projected revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent range.



Previously, the company projected earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.55 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8.10 per share on revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent range.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $8.00 per share on revenue growth of 5.5 percent to $4.69 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Earlier in the month, the company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of Moody's common stock, payable on September 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.



