

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $54 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $449 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $619 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.5% to $3.97 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $619 Mln. vs. $560 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $3.97 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.20 Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX