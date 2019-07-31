

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $36.24 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $30.75 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.90 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $868.68 million from $849.14 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $36.90 Mln. vs. $30.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $868.68 Mln vs. $849.14 Mln last year.



