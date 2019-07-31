Loxam S.A.S. Supplements the Tender Offer Document Relating to the Public Cash Tender Offer for All Shares Issued by Ramirent Plc Ramirent Oyj / Loxam S.A.S. Stock Exchange Release July 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. EEST NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. Loxam S.A.S. Supplements the Tender Offer Document Relating to the Public Cash Tender Offer for All Shares Issued by Ramirent Plc As announced previously Loxam S.A.S.("Loxam" or the "Offeror") has on June 19, 2019 commenced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Ramirent Plc ("Ramirent") that are not held by Ramirent or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on June 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on July 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) (the "Offer Period"). Loxam commenced a subsequent offer period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer (the "Subsequent Offer Period"). The Subsequent Offer Period commenced on July 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and will expire on August 8, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a supplement to the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer (the "Supplement Document"). The Supplement Document relates to the unaudited half-year financial report published by Ramirent on July 31, 2019 for the six months period ended June 30, 2019 ("Half Year Financial Report"), which the Offeror supplements the tender offer document with. The Supplement Document and the Half Year Financial Report have been attached as Annex 1 to this release. In addition, the Half Year Financial Report has been included as Annex G to the tender offer document. The tender offer document will be available with the Supplement Document from July 31, 2019 onwards at the headquarters of Loxam S.A.S., 89, avenue de la Grande Armée, 75219 Paris Cedex 16, France, the offices of Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Itämerenkatu 11-13, FI-00180, Helsinki, Finland, and at Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00130 Helsinki, Finland. The electronic version of the Tender Offer Document will be available with the Supplement Document in Finnish from July 31, 2019 onwards online at www.loxamgroup.com/loxam-offer-for-ramirent and www.handelsbanken.fi/ostotarjous and the English language translation will be available from July 31, 2019 onwards online at www.loxamgroup.com/loxam-offer-for-ramirent, and www.handelsbanken.fi/tenderoffer. Annex 1: Supplement Document and Half Year Financial Report Investor Enquiries: Patrick Bourmaud / Maëg Videau, Loxam S.A.S. Tel. +33 158 440 400 ir@loxamgroup.com Ulf Lundahl, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ramirent Plc Tel. +46 70 820 4648 ulflundahl03@gmail.com Agnès Catineau / Bénie Igiraneza, Brunswick Group Tel. +33 (0)1 53 96 83 83 loxam@brunswickgroup.com Media Enquiries: Sylvie Passat, Head of Communication, Loxam S.A.S. Tel. +33 158 440 400 sylvie.passat@loxam.com Jukka Havia, EVP and CFO, Ramirent Plc Tel. +358 50 355 3757 jukka.havia@ramirent.com ABOUT LOXAM Loxam is the leading equipment rental company in Europe with consolidated revenue of EUR 1,483 million in 2018 and approximately 8,000 employees. Loxam's network of more than 766 branches extends over 13 countries in Europe (France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Italy) as well as in the Middle East, Morocco and Brazil. ABOUT RAMIRENT Ramirent is a leading service company offering equipment rental for construction and other industries. Our mission is to help our customers gear up on safety and efficiency by delivering great equipment and smooth service with a smile. We have around 2,900 co-workers at 294 customer centers across nine countries in Northern and Eastern Europe. In 2018, Ramirent Group sales reached a total of EUR 712 million. 