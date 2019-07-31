The global ENT laser devices market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global ENT laser devices market size is the increasing prevalence of ENT disorders. ENT disorders involve vital parts of the body, including the ear, nose, and throat, which, besides their sensory functions, are critical for maintaining the sense of balance in the body. The growing prevalence of inflammatory disorders of the ear, nose, and throat will boost the demand for advanced devices and procedures. As a result, vendors are focusing on expanding the range of ENT laser devices, which will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advancements in ENT lasers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ENT laser devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global ENT laser devices Market: Advancements in ENT lasers

The ENT laser devices market has witnessed significant technological advancements over the years, which have expanded the therapeutic applications of these devices. Vendors are integrating endoscopic technology with ENT lasers systems to make them more effective and extend their applications. These laser systems are gaining popularity for minimally-invasive surgeries performed for various ENT disorders such as laryngeal cancer, pharyngeal cancer, and others. Such developments will fuel the ENT laser devices market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advancements in ENT lasers, other factors such as the growing adoption of rehabilitation programs will have a significant impact on the growth of the ENT laser devices market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global ENT laser devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global ENT laser devices market worth by product (gas lasers, and solid and semiconductor-based lasers), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the ENT laser devices market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The ENT laser devices market analysis report identifies factors such as the increasing prevalence of ENT diseases, the rising number of new product launches, and the growing presence of established vendors to account for the market dominance of North America during the forecast period.

