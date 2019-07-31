Securing the partner supplier process through optimized security collaboration processes

TIE Kinetix, the leading provider of Partner Automation solutions, announced today its FLOW Partner Automation "Summer Release 2019". With the Summer Release, many new features and capabilities are added to further enhance security and process optimization for collaboration between brands, manufacturers, and their partners and suppliers.

With the FLOW Platform, TIE Kinetix enables their customers to easily manage their increasingly complex partner ecosystem and achieve 100% digitalization in doing business with and through partners in a secure way.

Integration and the exchange of data, documents and information between business partners is an essential part of everyday business. This comes with an increased emphasis on processes security and data privacy. Protecting our customers data, secure their business processes and their business partner's data is critical.

The Summer Release adds many security and privacy and improvements and improves control over (user) role and privacy settings, business processes and data exchange for our customers and their partners.

In addition, FLOW now delivers simplified partner processes that provide more capabilities to users based on their role(s). Additionally, the user interface in the communication and orchestration engine has been optimized, system performance improvements of up to 300% are added along with API improvements. Enhancements for onboarding, document structures and new communication modules like OFTP(2) have been added. Furthermore, lead distribution and lead management capabilities are extended. Now, managing your assigned countries, regions and partners becomes easier, while the re-assigning and retracting leads to partners capabilities have also been extended.

Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix states: "The need for security and improving collaboration processes with partners are essential elements in doing business. These challenges are the main drivers for our employees to continue to optimize these processes and facilitate solutions that remove work that can be automated to work efficiently together. We will continue to build out the capabilities in the coming releases of FLOW to help our customers and their partners accomplish their business goals."

The Summer Release consists of developments and improvements for the entire FLOW platform and various modules. For a detailed overview of the improvements, please visit: www.TIEKinetix.com/en/flow-summer-release-2019

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill, and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 32 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

For questions about this press release, please contact Patrick van Boom, Chief Marketing Officer of TIE Kinetix via Marketing@TIEKinetix.com

Follow TIE Kinetix on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIEKinetix

Follow TIE Kinetix on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/TIE-Kinetix

Follow TIE Kinetix on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TIEKinetix

END OF PRESS RELEASE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005512/en/

Contacts:

TIE Kinetix N.V.

Patrick van Boom

De Corridor 5d

3621 ZA Breukelen

T: +31-88-369-8000

E: info@TIEKinetix.com

W: www.TIEKinetix.com