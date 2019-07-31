sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,95 Euro		-0,10
-1,24 %
WKN: A1KCMJ ISIN: NL0010389508 Ticker-Symbol: TJH7 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIE KINETIX NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIE KINETIX NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIE KINETIX NV
TIE KINETIX NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIE KINETIX NV7,95-1,24 %
FN Beta