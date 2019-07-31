Curvature Names Sreekant Kasibhatta CFO

Global Finance Executive Joins Curvature's Management Team

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curvature, the world's largest provider of Third-Party Maintenance (TPM) and multi-vendor IT lifecycle services, today announced the appointment of global finance executive Sreekant "Sree" Kasibhatta as the company's new CFO. He brings extensive domestic and international leadership to the position, reinforced by outstanding operational and strategic business acumen.

Kasibhatta joins newly appointed CEO Yehia Maaty Omar to drive business growth while increasing global momentum for Curvature's diversified, Independent IT services and support solutions. During his 25-year career in global finance, Kasibhatta has worked with public and private-equity companies while spending significant time supporting B2B services organizations with a distributed technical workforce.

Previously, Kasibhatta served as CFO for RGIS, a private equity-owned global leader in inventory services. During his tenure, Kasibhatta completed a successful refinancing as well as instituted new forecasting and divisional operating review processes to drive accountability. Prior to that, Kasibhatta held roles of increasing scope and seniority during 14 years at Tyco International. He also served as VP and CFO of Tyco's Growth Markets, where he partnered with regional presidents and oversaw the integration of two acquisitions in Brazil.

Additionally, Kasibhatta was the VP and CFO of Tyco Integrated Security, formerly ADT Commercial, a division of Tyco's North American Installation & Services. He started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in New Delhi and Singapore.

"I'm thrilled to join Curvature's leadership team and help grow the company's market leadership in vendor-agnostic maintenance while increasing momentum in IT professional services delivery," said Kasibhatta. "I look forward to working closely with Yehia, the board and global business leaders to drive Curvature's revenue, profitability and service delivery quality."

Curvature has offices in 12 countries, more than 100 staffed service centers and over 600 parts locations globally. With more than 15,000 customers worldwide, Curvature is significantly larger in size and services scope than its closest competitors. The company conducts business in 20 languages, ensuring world-class support for organizations striving to maximize savings and optimize on their maintenance and diversified IT support services.

"Sree's appointment as CFO is critical to our continued global expansion efforts," said Yehia Maaty Omar, CEO of Curvature. "I'm excited to partner with him in transforming our operations to ensure the delivery of world-class services offerings while achieving our financial business goals."

About Curvature

As the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in delivering 24x7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.curvature.com.

