Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 31
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 30-July-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|188.15p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|189.01p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 30-July-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|73.24p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|73.58p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP24.77m
|Borrowing Level:
|14%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---