Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV) ("Spark"), a leading global dating company, today announced that members of its management team and representatives of the former Zoosk shareholders will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Opening Bell on Friday, August 2, 2019 in celebration of its acquisition of Zoosk, Inc. ("Zoosk"), which closed on July 1, 2019. The acquisition of Zoosk makes Spark the second-largest dating company in North America in revenue with over 1 million global monthly paying subscribers. Spark Networks SE began trading on the NYSE American in November 2017.

The Opening Bellwill ring at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and can be viewed live on the NYSE's website at https://www.nyse.com/bell. Photos and video of the bell ringing will be available via Facebook and Twitter @NYSE.

ABOUT SPARK NETWORKS SE

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV", with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York, Utah and San Francisco. The company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, ChristianMingle, eDarling, JSwipe and SilverSingles, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks Inc in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk Inc in 2019. Spark has over one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

