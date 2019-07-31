

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday after ending the previous session modestly lower. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 70 points.



Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to earnings news from Apple (AAPL), with the tech giant jumping by nearly 4 percent in pre-market trading.



The advance by Apple comes after the company reported fiscal third quarter results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines despite a steep drop in iPhone sales.



General Electric (GE) may also see initial strength after reporting better than expected second quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.



Trading activity may remain somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.



The U.S. economy is experiencing its longest expansion in history, but the Fed is still expected to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points in a proactive move aimed at offsetting the negative effects of the U.S.-China trade war.



President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged the Fed to lower rates, claiming in a post on Twitter on Monday that the central bank 'has made all of the wrong moves.'



Assuming the Fed cuts rates as expected, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the potential for future rate cuts.



On the U.S. economic front, payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of July.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 156,000 jobs in July after rising by an upwardly revised 112,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 150,000 jobs compared to the addition of 102,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is due to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of July.



The Chicago business barometer is expected to inch up to 50.5 in July from 49.7 in June, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.



After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks showed a significant recovery attempt over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The Dow and the Nasdaq briefly peeked above the unchanged line but ended the day modestly lower.



The major averages all closed in negative territory but well off their worst levels. The Dow edged down 23.33 points or 0.1 percent to 27,198.02, the Nasdaq slipped 19.71 points or 0.2 percent to 8,283.61 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.79 points or 0.3 percent to 3,013.18.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are up by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.55 to $58.60 a barrel after jumping $1.18 to $58.05 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after jumping $8.50 to $1,441.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $1.30 to $1,443.10 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.60 yen compared to the 108.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1150 compared to yesterday's $1.1155.



