Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2019) - EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE: EXM) (FSE: A2PAW2) (the "Company" or "EXM"), a cultivator and producer of high-grade cannabis extracted ingredients for the pharmaceutical, therapeutic, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries, is pleased to provide an update on its Portuguese activities.

Significant progress has been achieved in reaching EXM's technical and scientific objectives as regards its activities in Portugal.

New R&D facility: Construction of new Research & Development (R&D) facility, located inside the Tec Labs Innovation Centre, the incubator of the Faculty of Sciences of University of Lisbon, Portugal, by EXMceuticals Portugal is complete and the new R&D facility is operational.





Initial R&D activities regarding CBD extraction, purification and associated analytical procedures have been ongoing for several months, in collaboration with local universities, and have already identified several innovative methods of streamlining and improving the various processes. Jobs creation: In the next 12 months, EXM plans to create over 80 highly qualified technical & scientific research jobs in Portugal as we move from our current R&D pilot-scale production towards industrial-scale production and we increase the number and scope of the projects undertaken in our R&D facilities.

Jonathan Summers, Chairman of EXM, added, "Our dedicated R&D activities are now fully functional, and these offer huge scope to create original and unique formulations that will benefit the emerging CBD industry as well as consumers. Our pilot refining and manufacturing capabilities will be fully operational within a few weeks once fully licenced. EXM continues to work very closely with the relevant Portuguese authorities, especially INFARMED, regarding our Portuguese activities. The Portuguese regulators and relevant governmental agencies continue to be very supportive and engaged."

This is the first step towards creating EXM's European base for R&D and distribution. The company plans to create an environment for advanced research innovation, training and collaboration with the industry. 'Molecules from cannabis are extraordinary and the scientific community around the world is starting to understand the enormous potential of the plant,' said EXM Chief Innovation Officer Susana Santos. "Our R&D facility includes state of the art equipment and is aimed ensuring the highest standards of quality assurance that will guarantee that our client's customers are always protected and their expectations fully satisfied."

ABOUT EXMCEUTICALS

EXM's activities are focused on the sustainable cultivation of cannabis and hemp, and the production of high-grade ingredients for the pharmaceutical, therapeutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. The Company proposes to sell the produced ingredients to international markets.

EXM, through its subsidiary, Prime Ranchers Limited, EXM is able to cultivate and process cannabis in Uganda at an industrial scale. The Uganda processing facilities are installed and will produce and export pharmaceutical, therapeutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic grade cannabis ingredients.

EXM owns a provisional license in Malawi enabling the cultivation of 50Ha of Cannabis and is in the process of obtaining a full license, in partnership with a large local agro producer. Please see previous press releases for more detailed information on EXM Malawi activities.

EXM, through its subsidiary and in-country partner, holds the rights to a cannabis license in the Kuba Kingdom, Mweka, Kasai Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, and the rights to a land concession for the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, and processing and export of high-grade cannabis extracted ingredients.

EXM has also submitted applications and undertaken negotiations with local governments and partners in Ethiopia, Zambia, Eswatini and Burundi, in order to obtain licences to permit the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, as well as the processing, transformation and export of psychotropic and non-psychotropic cannabinoid ingredients. In Ethiopia, EXM is in its final stage of negotiation with the government for an agro-industrial park, of 4,000 hectares (9,880 acres) encompassing a free trade zone, for which EXM has already obtain land rights over 2,000 hectares (4,940 acres) in the Amhara region.

