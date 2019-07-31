Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 31
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 30 July 2019 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1326.89
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1311.86
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1346.72
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1331.69
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
