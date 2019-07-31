Contact Lenses Market Worth $9.2 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Contact Lenses Market by Model (Daily Wear, Extended Wear), Design (Monovision, Spherical, Multifocal, Toric), Material (PMMA, Hybrid, Silicone Hydrogel), Application (Orthokeratology, Decorative Lenses), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2023",published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Contact Lenses Market is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 7.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9 %.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=204541962

Growing prevalence of myopia, growing geriatric population, and increasing preference for contact lenses over prescription eyeglasses are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The daily wear contact lenses segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Contact Lenses Market during the forecast period

The Contact Lenses Market, by model, is segmented into daily wear, extended wear, and traditional contact lenses. Daily wear contact lenses segment is expected to register highest growth in the overall Contact Lenses Market between 2016 and 2023. The higher adoption rate for daily wear contact lenses and the growing preference for prescribing these lenses among optometrists are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Contact Lenses Market"

160 - Tables

38 - Figures

180 - Pages

The multifocal/bifocal contact lenses segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2023

Based on the design, the Contact Lenses Market is categorized into spherical, toric, multifocal/bifocal, monovision, and cosmetic contact lenses. The multifocal/bifocal contact lenses is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Multifocal/bifocal contact lenses have better visual acuity for a range of distances and the ability to clear the vision of patients without the need for extra eyeglasses, which in turns expected to increase its adoption rate in near future, and further propel the market growth.

E-commerce segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Contact Lenses Market is segmented into retail stores, e-commerce, and hospitals & clinics. The E-commerce segment will grow at highest CAGR during 2016-2023. The growth in this segment is mainly driven by the growing trend of online purchases. Availability of multi-brand contact lenses at relatively lower prices and ease of purchasing are some of the factors driving greater consumer preference towards online purchases, resulting in high growth of the e-commerce segment as compared to other distribution channels.

North America will continue to dominate the Contact Lenses Market during forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Contact Lenses Market in 2017, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. This region will continue to dominate the Contact Lenses Market till 2023. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of refractive errors, quick adoption of new innovative products, and a large number of contact lenses manufacturing companies in this region are the major factors responsible for the largest share of North America in the Contact Lenses Market.

Get 10% Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=204541962

The Contact Lenses Market is dominated by top four players, namely, Johnson & Johnson (US), Alcon, Inc. (US), CooperVision, Inc. (US), and Bausch + Lomb (US). Some of the other key players in this market are Carl Zeiss Meditech AG (Germany), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Essilor Group (France), SEED Co., Ltd. (Japan), Menicon Co., Ltd. (Japan), and BenQ Materials Corporation (Taiwan).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Fundus Camera, Ultrasound, Ophthalmoscope, Phoropter, Slit Lamp, Perimeter, Keratometer, Tonometer, IOL, Femtosecond Laser, Surgical Microscope, Contact Lenses) - Global Forecasts to 2023

Intraocular Lens Market by Type (Traditional/Monofocal (Spheric, Aspheric), Premium (Multifocal, Accommodating, and Extended Depth of Focus), and Phakic), Material (PMMA, Foldable), End User (Hospital, Clinic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/contact-lenses-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/contact-lenses.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg