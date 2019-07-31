sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Total Voting Rights

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 31

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of CIA confirms that the Company has 894,211,730 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 894,211,730 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Clean Invest Africa PLC
Noel Lyons/Paul Ryan
Telephone: +44 7912 514 809/ +32 475 754 148

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795


