Foresight Solar and Infrastructure has celebrated encouraging returns from nine months of activity but that is down to acquiring existing solar assets with the nation's ground mount sector in the doldrums since public subsidies were halted in April 2017.The latest figures published by London-based solar developer Foresight Solar and Infrastructure VCT have confirmed the PV status quo in a nation still awaiting the outcome of the Brexit impasse. The cancellation of the ROC (Renewable Obligation Certificate) incentive scheme in April 2017 sounded the death knell for new large scale solar in the ...

