Panther Metals PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 31

PANTHER METALS PLC

("Company")

Total Voting Rights

Panther Metals Plc announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprise 670,266,052 ordinary shares with voting rights attached (one vote per share).

This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:


The Company
PANTHER METALS PLC
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer
Mitchell Smith, Chief Operating Officer


+ 44 (0)7971 957 685
+ 1 (604) 209 6678
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Guy Miller		+44 (0) 7469 0930

