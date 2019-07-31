Regulatory News:
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii
Mainstay Medical International plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[x An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
] Other (please specify)iii
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name: Seamus Mulligan (includes ordinary shares held by Nerano Capital Ltd and Barrymore Investments Limited)
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
45 Fitzwilliam Square,
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi29 July 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified: 31 July 2019
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Above 5%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in (9.A 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.8%
N/A
5.8%
772,039
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.2%
N/A
4.2%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
772,039
N/A
5.8%
N/A
SUBTOTAL A
772,039
5.8%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box)
[ X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date
12. Additional informationxvi
Done at Dublin on 31 July 2019.
