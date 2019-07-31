The global artificial intelligence (AI) market in retail sector is expected to post a CAGR of more than 35% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005530/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global artificial intelligence (AI) market in retail sector 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market size in retail sector is the increased efficiency of operations. Retail and consumer product companies are entering a new phase of digital transformation by adopting AI-powered intelligent automation in their core operations. The deployment of AI-powered machines helps manufacturers in increasing efficiency with real-time problem-solving and reduced cost of operations. Retailers are boosting their product discovery with better data through automated catalog management and are delivering a personalized experience to their customers. Thus, the automation of operations using AI and big-data powered solutions helps retailers to increase productivity along with efficiency.

As per Technavio, the increased applications in e-commerce will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global artificial intelligence (AI) market in retail sector 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Retail Sector: Increased Applications in E-Commerce

Advances in AI technology are changing the conventional shopping experience of consumers. From traditional stores to websites, and from chatbots to voice assistants, the integration of AI with e-commerce has raised marketing standards. Some of the key benefits of AI in e-commerce include improved customer recommendations, automated customer service experience through chatbots, and personalized shopping experience. Such advantages of integrating AI in e-commerce will boost the adoption of AI in the retail sector.

"Apart from the increased applications of AI in e-commerce, other factors such as the increased availability of cloud-based applications, and the ease in handling customer-front operations will have a significant impact on the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in retail sector during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Artificial intelligence (AI) market in retail sector: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in retail sector worth by application (sales and marketing; in-store; planning, procurement, and production; and logistics management), and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the artificial intelligence (AI) market in retail sector in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The artificial intelligence (AI) market in retail sector report identifies factors such as the presence of technology giants, and the growing advances in deep learning and ML algorithms to account for the market dominance of North America during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005530/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com