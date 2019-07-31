NEURONES: Implementation of a new liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC)

PRESS INFORMATION

Nanterre, 31 July 2019

Heading: liquidity contract

Implementation of a new liquidity contract

with Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC)

Effective 1 August 2019, NEURONES has commissioned Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) to implement a liquidity contract concerning its own shares, to replace the current contract with CM-CIC Securities which comes to an end on 31 July.

This agreement has been drawn up in accordance with applicable regulations, in particular AMF Decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018. It is compliant with the ethics charter of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI).

Euronext remains the negotiating platform for transactions relating to this new liquidity contract.

Funds of 400,000 euros in cash have been allocated for its implementation.

It is stipulated that the situations or conditions that could lead to its suspension or cessation are the following:

The conditions covered by Article 5 of the above-mentioned AMF Decision;

At the request of the issuer for the period specified by him;

At the initiative of the operator, if information brought to his attention prevents him from continuing to fulfil his obligations.

The contract may furthermore be terminated at any time by NEURONES or by CIC with 30 days' notice.

About NEURONES

With over 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and Digital Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading of their information systems.

