

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision this afternoon, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds on Wednesday.



The Treasury plans to sell $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $27 billion worth of ten-year notes and $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



Last month, the Treasury sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, with all three auctions attract below average demand.



