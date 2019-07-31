BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - GM Statement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED TO OR TRANSMITTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION

31 July 2019

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Publication of Circular to convene a General Meeting

Since the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 5 March 2019, its Ordinary Shares have consistently traded at a premium to the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share, which indicates that there is ongoing investor demand for the Company. In order to satisfy this demand, the Company has sold from treasury 5,975,000 Ordinary Shares in the period from the AGM to 30 July 2019 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this announcement). At the AGM, the Company obtained shareholder authority to issue and/or sell from treasury up to 6,929,900 Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis which it expects to be fully utilised prior to the next AGM. The Company is therefore convening a General Meeting to obtain shareholder authorities to enable it to continue to issue and/or sell from treasury further Ordinary Shares.

Accordingly, the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published a circular (the "Circular") convening a General Meeting on 28 August 2019 in order to seek Shareholder authority to issue and/or sell from treasury further Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis. As with the Ordinary Share issuances or sales from treasury to date, the Ordinary Shares will be issued or sold from treasury at prices not less than the last published Net Asset Value (cum-income) per Ordinary Share at the time the proposed allotment or sale from treasury is agreed and will therefore be accretive to the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share.

The Circular sets out the Company's intention to call a General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL at 9.30 a.m. on 28 August 2019 to consider and, if thought fit, approve an ordinary resolution empowering the Directors to allot, or sell from treasury, securities up to an amount equal to approximately 10 per cent. of the issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, of the Company as at 30 July 2019 and a special resolution to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of any such issuance or sale from treasury. Any authority granted to the Directors will be in substitution for the authorities granted at the AGM and will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2020.

Expected Timetable:

Latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy 9.30 a.m. on 23 August 2019 General Meeting 9.30 a.m. on 28 August 2019

A copy of the Circular and form of proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Circular will also shortly be available on the Company's website at: www.blackrock.com/uk/brna/gmcircular.

Enquiries:



Simon White/Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3000



Sapna Shah

Cenkos Securities plc

Tel: 020 7397 1922

