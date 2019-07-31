Recipe And Buyers' Guide Site Healthy Kitchen 101 Has Become An LLC

The former blog invites professionals in diet, nutrition, and kitchen improvement to contribute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Healthy Kitchen 101 is officially an LLC as of July 22, 2019, announced founder Luna Regina.

Healthy Kitchen 101 was founded in 2017 as a personal blog under the domain name lunaregina.com, on which Regina, who holds certifications in both Nutrition and Diet Planning, shared her homemade recipes and kitchen tips.

"The website's business has expanded, and our registration as an LLC better reflects the manner in which it operates, as well as its current size and construction,' Regina said.

Photo caption: Luna Regina And the Healthy Kitchen 101 Team

In June 2019, the company began partnering with registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs), who established nutrition guidelines for their recipes. The RDNs work closely with Healthy Kitchen 101's contributing chefs and recipe developers, offering their professional expertise on ingredients and cooking methods. Every recipe posted on the site is now audited by an RDN before it is introduced to readers.

"As a leading healthy food resource, we want to provide our audience with more than eye-catching photos," Regina said. "We strive to bring to the table recipes that are not only appealing taste- and presentation-wise, but also reflective of the latest dietitians' standards."

Regina continued, "At Healthy Kitchen 101, we believe a healthy diet should be wholesome and balanced- and of course, delicious. Since there is not a strict one-size-fits-all definition for what is 'healthy', we choose recipes that are suitable for most health-conscious people. And of course, we always make an effort to create and label recipes for specific diets such as low-carb and vegetarian."

Experts in the field of kitchen improvement consult on the site's product reviews and buying guides for kitchen appliances.

"Each of our kitchen equipment buying guides is the result of dozens of hours of research and experimentation by the kitchen improvement team," said site editor Anh Ngo. "Our experts guide the team and ensure that our review articles are accurate, unbiased, and address the concerns of home cooks, so readers can trust that our product recommendations are truly the best we can offer."

As Healthy Kitchen 101 continues to expand, it is calling for more chefs, writers, editors, reviewers, and nutritionists to join the team. "With your help, we hope to build the highest quality online resource for home cooks and anyone interested in healthy eating," Luna Regina said.

HealthyKitchen101.com features healthy, wholesome recipes and kitchen appliance buying guides. Established by Luna Regina in 2017, the website is now a go-to resource for home cooks and foodies looking for inspiration in the kitchen.

