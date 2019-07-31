Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) informs its shareholders and the financial community that its 2018/2019 annual financial report has been published and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The annual financial report is available on the MedinCell website, in the Investors Documentation section (invest.medincell.com) as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

