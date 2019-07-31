sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2019

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2019

PR Newswire

London, July 31

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2019

Attached is a link to the June 2019 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954814/BMA___Newsletter___June_2019___ADV010754.pdf



Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315


© 2019 PR Newswire

