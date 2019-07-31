OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro Appoints Andrey Serov as Head of Investor Relations 31-Jul-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 31 July 2019 PhosAgro Appoints Andrey Serov as Head of Investor Relations Moscow - PhosAgro (MOEX/LSE ticker: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has appointed Andrey Serov as the Head of Investor Relations. Andrey holds a finance degree from the Moscow University of Economics, Statistics and Information Sciences, and has a higher education in foreign languages. Andrey joins PhosAgro after 12 years with Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), where he spent the last eight years as Head of Investor Relations. Andrey's experience at MMK includes the company's IPO, Eurobond placements and work with rating agencies. Andrey also played a key role in setting up MMK's internal reporting and analysis system that the company uses for information disclosure. Alexander Seleznev, who was previously the Head of Investor Relations at PhosAgro, has been appointed as the Company's Chief of Staff. For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 Dmitriy Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 916 770-89-09 About the Company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 15293 EQS News ID: 849895 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=443ca16678306c21ad7d78a6b83a5230&application_id=849895&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

