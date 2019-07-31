Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

Third Quarter Operating Results

The Company reported net income of $396,000, or $.12 per share, compared to $1,086,000, or $.33 per share, in the same quarter last year. Income before income taxes was $531,000 versus $1,407,000 in the same period last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $27,526,000, down $1,878,000 from the same quarter last year. Transportation revenues (excludes fuel surcharges) were $24,907,000, down $1,538,000. The decrease in transportation revenues is primarily due to the decrease of 865,000 miles over the same quarter last year as we have continually been running with ~30 less average drivers this year versus last year. Transportation revenue per mile was up $.08 due to increased freight rates which has helped to offset the negative impact of fewer miles. Fuel surcharge revenue was $2,619,000, down $340,000 from the same quarter last year.

Compensation and benefits decreased $147,000 mainly due to lower company miles partially offset by higher driver training pay and more owner operators. Fuel expenses decreased $635,000 due to lower company miles and lower cost per gallon. Repair and tire expense increased $84,000 due to several high dollar repairs. Insurance and losses decreased $403,000 primarily due to lower health and workers' compensation claims. The lower health claims are partly attributable to the new Specialty Drug program we implemented January 1, 2019 which has resulted in ~$25,000 of monthly savings since implementation. Depreciation expense was down $161,000 as a result of downsizing our fleet. Loss on disposition of assets was ($115,000) this quarter versus a gain of $175,000 in the same quarter last year due primarily to a loss from a single vehicle rollover accident during the quarter and lower equipment sales activity. During the month of May, we closed our Charlotte terminal. Charlotte has been a very tough driver market as well as a low freight rate environment for the past several years. As a result, Management determined it was in the Company's best financial interest to exit the market. In the quarter, the Charlotte terminal generated an operating loss before overhead allocation of ($121,000) versus ($7,000) last quarter and ($20,000) in the same quarter last year primarily due to the added expense associated with the closure (e.g. severance, relocating equipment, etc.).

As a result, operating profit this quarter was $423,000 compared to $1,353,000 in the same quarter last year. Operating ratio was 98.5 this quarter versus 95.4 in the same quarter last year.

First Nine Months Operating Results for Fiscal year 2019.

The Company reported net income of $1,569,000, or $.47 per share, compared to net income of $4,490,000, or $1.35 per share in the same period last year. Income before income taxes was $2,128,000 versus $1,873,000 in the same period last year. The first nine months of 2019 income included $634,000, or $.19 per share, from gains on real estate sales. The first nine months of 2018 net income included $3,041,000, or $.92 per share, due to a deferred tax benefit resulting from revaluing the company's net deferred tax liabilities per the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Total revenues for the first nine months were $82,588,000, down $2,696,000 from the same period last year. Transportation revenues (excludes fuel surcharges) were $74,424,000, down $2,967,000. Miles declined by 1,219,000 to 27,199,000 versus 28,418,000 in the same period last year.

Net fuel expense (i.e. gross fuel expenses less fuel surcharges) decreased by $1,052,000 due to fewer miles driven and higher fuel surcharges in the early part of the period. Repair and tire expense increased $497,000 due to several high dollar repairs and the expensing of prepaid tires as we purchased more tractors and trailers in this period versus the same period last year. Other operating expenses were up $157,000 due to increased tolls, driver hiring and driver travel expense. Insurance and losses were down $1,344,000 due mainly to lower auto liability ($1,117,000) and lower health ($223,000) claims. Depreciation expense was down $768,000 as we sold excess equipment to right size our fleet. Sales, general & administrative costs increased $279,000 due mainly to increased driver recruiting efforts and higher IT expense (on-going system upgrades). Gain on disposition of assets increased $767,000 due primarily to a gain of $866,000 on the sale of a prior terminal site in Ocoee, Florida and a gain of $231,000 on the insurance settlement for hurricane damages and losses sustained at our Panama City, Florida location.

As a result, operating profit was $1,823,000 compared to $1,805,000 in the same period last year. Operating ratio was 97.8 versus 97.9 last year.

Summary and Outlook

Our balance sheet remains solid with $20,000,000 of cash and investments and zero debt. We have grown our shareholder equity by $2,100,000 thus far this fiscal year. This quarter was negatively impacted by the lower driver count resulting in lower revenue miles. Although we continue to see a higher number of drivers in training our turnover rate has not improved resulting in a flattening of our driver count this year versus the decline we saw throughout last year. Management believes the biggest challenge we face today is driver retention and we are keenly focused on continuing to develop our strategy around improving retention. There is plenty of business available in many of our markets that we believe we can add if we can grow the driver count in those markets. Management is pleased with the efforts this year to improve freight rates which resulted in an increase of $.08 per mile on transportation revenue quarter over quarter. The cost of hiring and retaining drivers continues to rise as do insurance premiums across the transportation industry. As a result, we are optimistic that freight rates will continue in a positive direction for the foreseeable future.

The decrease in equipment is producing significant recurring savings as are the recent changes we made to our specialty drug and wellness plans. We are in the early stages of renegotiating our pharmacy and health plan agreements and thus far we are optimistic about potential recurring savings moving into fiscal 2020. We will continue to pursue relationships with those customers who are willing to properly compensate us for the safe, reliable service we provide, particularly during this severe driver shortage. We are optimistic that the strategic plan we have in place will lead to improved operating profits.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on July 31, 2019 at 3:00 PM (EDT). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-844-369-8770 domestic or international at 1-862-298-0840. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/51799. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 51799. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/47589.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include general economic conditions; competitive factors; political, economic, regulatory and climatic conditions; driver availability and cost; the impact of future regulations regarding the transportation industry; freight demand for petroleum product and levels of construction activity in the Company's markets; fuel costs; risk insurance markets; pricing; energy costs and technological changes. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Transportation revenues $ 24,907 26,445 $ 74,424 77,391 Fuel surcharges 2,619 2,959 8,164 7,893 Total revenues 27,526 29,404 82,588 85,284 Cost of operations: Compensation and benefits 11,985 12,132 35,875 36,048 Fuel expenses 3,988 4,623 12,268 13,049 Repairs & tires 1,901 1,817 5,572 5,075 Other operating 1,189 1,247 3,510 3,353 Insurance and losses 2,211 2,614 7,155 8,499 Depreciation expense 1,976 2,137 5,922 6,690 Rents, tags & utilities 833 792 2,571 2,534 Sales, general & administrative 2,479 2,465 7,508 7,229 Corporate expenses 426 399 1,825 1,676 Loss (gain) on disposition of PP&E 115 (175 ) (1,441 ) (674 ) Total cost of operations 27,103 28,051 80,765 83,479 Total operating profit 423 1,353 1,823 1,805 Interest income and other 116 64 330 97 Interest expense (8 ) (10 ) (25 ) (29 ) Income before income taxes 531 1,407 2,128 1,873 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 135 321 559 (2,617 ) Net income $ 396 1,086 $ 1,569 4,490 Unrealized investment gains, net 7 - 19 - Tax reform gain on retiree health - - - 32 Comprehensive income $ 403 1,086 $ 1,588 4,522 Earnings per common share: Net Income - Basic $ 0.12 0.33 .47 1.35 Diluted $ 0.12 0.33 .47 1.35 Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 3,347 3,324 3,339 3,315 -diluted earnings per common share 3,348 3,328 3,340 3,316

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

June 30, September 30, Assets 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,020 1 Treasury bills available for sale 14,430 17,298 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $165 and $153, respectively) 7,472 7,866 Federal and state taxes receivable 117 547 Inventory of parts and supplies 944 895 Prepaid tires on equipment 1,666 1,746 Prepaid taxes and licenses 196 609 Prepaid insurance 1,994 2,348 Prepaid expenses, other 373 134 Total current assets 33,212 31,444 Property and equipment, at cost 93,729 94,710 Less accumulated depreciation 59,678 60,799 Net property and equipment 34,051 33,911 Goodwill 3,431 3,431 Intangible assets, net 740 855 Other assets, net 171 176 Total assets $ 71,605 69,817 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,221 3,271 Bank overdraft - 625 Accrued payroll and benefits 3,892 3,963 Accrued insurance 2,339 1,896 Accrued liabilities, other 310 408 Total current liabilities 9,762 10,163 Deferred income taxes 6,017 5,940 Accrued insurance 204 204 Other liabilities 1,096 1,104 Total liabilities 17,079 17,411 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized, of which 250,000 shares are designated Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value; (25,000,000 shares authorized; 3,347,329 and 3,328,466 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 335 333 Capital in excess of par value 37,966 37,436 Retained earnings 16,041 14,472 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 184 165 Total shareholders' equity 54,526 52,406 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 71,605 69,817

