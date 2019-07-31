Findit, Inc.: Online Marketing Campaigns for Roofing Companies and Roofers on Findit Produce Real Search Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK:FDIT) a Nevada corporation explains what online marketing campaigns for roofing companies and roofers include on Findit.

Roofing companies that are looking to gain more exposure on the web and increase organic search results can set up their social media online marketing campaign with Findit.com. Marketing campaigns for roofing companies begin with account set up, which includes:

Account Creation: Setup with Username and Password for client. Creation of an about section for the client, creation of profile image and banner image with client contact information displayed on the image, mapping of the clients address and contact information, and backlinking to client website. Findit also builds websites for roofers or roofing companies who do not yet have a website. Findit provides SEO of existing websites and can create additional content for indexing on existing sites.

Findit Keyword URLs: Set up of Findit Keyword URLs, which are extensions of Findit.com and typically the location(s) the roofer is in and service(s) the roofer provides. There is no limit to the number of Findit URLs a roofer or roofing company can have.

For example, Titan Roofing is a roofing company that has an on-going monthly campaign with Findit. Titan Roofing has 13 Findit URLs, targeting multiple towns and different types of roofing services. Ex: findit.com/charleston-metal-roofing-contractors. Each roofer or roofing company can have as many URLs to target various towns they provide roofing services in and the different types of roofing services they provide.

Photo Gallery: Creation of Photo Galleries in each Findit URL where photos depict actual client services on the job site(s) or stock images of services provided. Each photo includes a relevant tile and description for indexing purposes for instance, [service provided] [location of service] [client number] ex: (professional metal roof replacement in Charleston South Carolina with Titan Roofing 843-647-3183)

Content Creation: Online marketing campaigns with Findit will include content creation that ranges from producing videos that are placed in Youtube, Google My Business, and on the client's website, right now status updates to target geo-based services for the roofer/company on Findit, as well as blogs published on the roofing company or roofer's website - all of which are geared towards improving overall brand awareness in search and on social as well as increase the number of organic search results in search engines.