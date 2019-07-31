Findit, Inc.: Online Marketing Campaigns for Roofing Companies and Roofers on Findit Produce Real Search Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK:FDIT) a Nevada corporation explains what online marketing campaigns for roofing companies and roofers include on Findit.
Roofing companies that are looking to gain more exposure on the web and increase organic search results can set up their social media online marketing campaign with Findit.com. Marketing campaigns for roofing companies begin with account set up, which includes:
Account Creation: Setup with Username and Password for client. Creation of an about section for the client, creation of profile image and banner image with client contact information displayed on the image, mapping of the clients address and contact information, and backlinking to client website. Findit also builds websites for roofers or roofing companies who do not yet have a website. Findit provides SEO of existing websites and can create additional content for indexing on existing sites.
Findit Keyword URLs: Set up of Findit Keyword URLs, which are extensions of Findit.com and typically the location(s) the roofer is in and service(s) the roofer provides. There is no limit to the number of Findit URLs a roofer or roofing company can have.
For example, Titan Roofing is a roofing company that has an on-going monthly campaign with Findit. Titan Roofing has 13 Findit URLs, targeting multiple towns and different types of roofing services. Ex: findit.com/charleston-metal-roofing-contractors. Each roofer or roofing company can have as many URLs to target various towns they provide roofing services in and the different types of roofing services they provide.
Photo Gallery: Creation of Photo Galleries in each Findit URL where photos depict actual client services on the job site(s) or stock images of services provided. Each photo includes a relevant tile and description for indexing purposes for instance, [service provided] [location of service] [client number] ex: (professional metal roof replacement in Charleston South Carolina with Titan Roofing 843-647-3183)
Content Creation: Online marketing campaigns with Findit will include content creation that ranges from producing videos that are placed in Youtube, Google My Business, and on the client's website, right now status updates to target geo-based services for the roofer/company on Findit, as well as blogs published on the roofing company or roofer's website - all of which are geared towards improving overall brand awareness in search and on social as well as increase the number of organic search results in search engines.
Watch the Findit Desktop Demo And See What Findit Does For Each Roofer or New General Contractor Who Sets Up An Online Marketing Campaign
https://youtu.be/4bXrqtFdGdE
Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Roofing companies, roofers, and other general contractors that are looking to gain more exposure on the web through increased organic search results and improve their overall brand awareness can set up their own online marketing campaign with us. Our team of editors produces crafted content utilizing SEO strategies both through the content created on Findit as well as when sharing to other social sites to help improve your overall presence on the web, both in search and through social. Your online marketing campaign is designed to create more search results that index highly in search engines."
Set up your own online marketing campaign with Findit today by contacting us at 404-443-3224.
Roofers and other general contractors who are out on the job site can post on the go with the Findit App for Android and IOS devices. Photos of actual job sites and projects are great for your website and social media.
Download the Findit App for Android Devices
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=quickapp.findit.app
Download the Findit App for IOS Devices
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/findit-right-now-app/id1458638908?ls=1
About Findit, Inc.
Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.
Safe Harbor:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.
CONTACT:
Clark St. Amant
404-443-3224
SOURCE: Findit, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/554107/Online-Marketing-Campaigns-for-Roofing-Companies-and-Roofers-on-Findit-Produce-Real-Search-Results