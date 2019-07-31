

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement this afternoon, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Wednesday.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 19.88 points or 0.1 percent at 27,217.90, the Nasdaq is up 21.21 points or 0.3 percent at 8,294.82 and the S&P 500 is up 3.34 points or 0.1 percent at 3,016.52.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as the Fed is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 pm ET.



With the Fed widely expected to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement and Powell's comments for clues about the outlook for rates.



President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged the Fed to lower rates, claiming in a post on Twitter on Monday that the central bank 'has made all of the wrong moves.'



Since the potential rate cut comes amid signs of continued economic growth, the Fed is likely to face accusations of bending to political pressure.



However, the Fed has indicated several members believe a near-term rate cut is appropriate from a risk-management perspective, as it could help cushion the effects of possible future adverse shocks to the economy.



On the U.S. economic front, payroll processor ADP released a report before the start of trading showing private sector employment increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of July.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 156,000 jobs in July after rising by an upwardly revised 112,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected employment to increase by 150,000 jobs.



Meanwhile, a separate report from MNI Indicators unexpectedly showed a continued contraction in Chicago-area business activity in the month of July.



The report said the Chicago business barometer tumbled to 44.4 in July from 49.7 in June, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in regional business activity.



The continued decrease came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the business barometer to edge back above 50 to 50.6.



'Global risks, trade tensions, slowdown in demand and sombre growth expectations, all jeopardize business conditions,' said Shaily Mittal, Senior Economist at MNI.



'Firms are not panicking yet, but the latest report isn't adding to the cheer,' she added. 'The above risks lend weight to a monetary easing approach by the Fed, albeit a gradual one.'



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves ahead of the Fed announcement, although gold stocks continue to see substantial weakness. Reflecting the weakness in the gold sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has plunged by 2.9 percent.



The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery slipping $1.50 to $1,440.30 an ounce.



Considerable weakness also remains visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent drop by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is posting a steep loss after reporting second quarter results that met estimates but providing disappointing guidance.



On the other hand, energy stocks are extending the strong upward move seen in the previous session, as the price of crude oil is climbing after a report showed another steep weekly drop in crude oil inventories.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are moving to the upside ahead of this afternoon's Fed announcement. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.9 basis points at 2.032 percent.



