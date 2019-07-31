Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: With regard to sale and transfer of non performing loans portfolio 31-Jul-2019 / 17:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: With regard to sale and transfer of non performing loans portfolio DATE: July 31, 2019 Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, overdraft loans and expenses in the total principal amount of 259.980.505,00-TL as of June 17, 2019 to Gelecek Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 18.470.000,00-TL. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 15295 EQS News ID: 849931 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=849931&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

