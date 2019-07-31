The "Europe Durable Medical Equipment Market by Type, by End User, by Geography Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European durable medical equipment (DME) market is expected to reach $55.4 billion by 2024.

Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle associated disorders, surging geriatric population, and increase in number of surgeries and recipients for long-term care. Furthermore, the rising incidence of disabilities is also supporting the growth of the market.

Based on type, the European durable medical equipment market is categorized into monitoring and therapeutic equipment, medical furniture, personal mobility equipment, and bathroom safety equipment. The market for bathroom safety equipment is expected to grow at the fastest pace, advancing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Increasing number of fall cases and rise in geriatric population are the supporting elements for the growth of the market. Elderly patients have a high requirement for toilet rails and frames, to provide secure grip and avoid falls.

The monitoring and therapeutic equipment category in the European durable medical equipment market is further classified into blood glucose monitors, infusion pumps, vital sign monitors, oxygen equipment, and others. The market for vital sign monitors is expected to attain a value of more than $5 billion by 2024, attributed to the increasing number of diabetic patients in the region. As per the projections made by the WHO, deaths caused by diabetes are expected to double between 2005 and 2030 in the region.

On the basis of end-user, the European durable medical equipment market is fragmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, and others. The increasing preference toward home care facilities is anticipated to drive the demand for DME in Europe, thereby making it the fastest growing category in this market, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.K. durable medical equipment market is expected to be valued at $7,083 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This growth will be mainly driven by the increasing life expectancy of the country's population, and growing accessibility to technologically advanced products. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) data, in the U.K., the life expectancy of females increased from 78.5 years in 1990 to 82.7 years in 2017, and for males it increased from 72.9 years in 1990 to 79.2 years in 2017. These factors will drive the demand for DME in the country during the forecast period.

Increasing product launches are paving the way for various market players to expand their product portfolio in the European durable medical equipment market. For instance, in December 2018, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC introduced low-height, semi-electric, and manual crank beds. These beds are durable and polyethylene molded, embossed with Head and Foot to help ensure proper assembly.

Furthermore, in June 2018, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC introduced Competitor II Hi/Lo height adjustable beds and Competitor II manual height adjustable beds. These beds include a pendant lockout feature that helps prevent accidental actuation of head or foot deck adjustment when in the locked position.

Some of the other key players operating in the market are:

Invacare Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medline Industries Inc.

Johnson Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Arjo AB

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Handicare Group AB

Permobil AB

Sunrise Medical

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 by Type

4.1.1.1 Monitoring and Therapeutic Equipment

4.1.1.1.1 Blood Glucose Monitors

4.1.1.1.2 Infusion Pumps

4.1.1.1.3 Vital Sign Monitors

4.1.1.1.4 Oxygen Equipment

4.1.1.1.5 Others

4.1.1.2 Medical Furniture

4.1.1.2.1 Medical Beds

4.1.1.2.2 Patient Lifts and Lift Chairs

4.1.1.2.3 Stretchers

4.1.1.2.4 Others

4.1.1.3 Personal Mobility Equipment

4.1.1.3.1 Wheelchairs

4.1.1.3.2 Scooters

4.1.1.3.3 Walking Aids

4.1.1.4 Bathroom Safety Equipment

4.1.1.4.1 Commode Chairs

4.1.1.4.2 Toilet Rails/Frames

4.1.1.4.3 Others

4.1.2 by End-user

4.1.2.1 Hospitals

4.1.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

4.1.2.3 Home Care Settings

4.1.2.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Growing Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Product Launches

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle Associated Disorders

4.2.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.2.3 Surge in the Number of Surgeries

4.2.2.4 Increasing Number of Recipients for Long-Term Care

4.2.2.5 Rising Incidence of Disabilities

4.2.2.6 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Lack of Trained Healthcare Professionals

4.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Increasing Preference for Home Healthcare

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Europe Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By End-user

5.3 By Country

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

6.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2.2 Product Launches

6.2.3 Other Developments

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

