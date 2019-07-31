Regulatory News:

The Half-Year 2019 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB)[Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is available at the Company's website, www.publicisgroupe.com (Investors Investors Analysts Regulatory Information).

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group's operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook LinkedIn YouTube Viva la Difference!

