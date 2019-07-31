

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Wednesday, buoyed by some strong earnings reports.



Investors were also looking ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due later in the day.



The market, which moved in a tight band around the flat line till well past mid afternoon, faltered a bit but swiftly rebounded to close on a positive note.



The benchmark SMI ended up 28.37 points, or 0.29%, at 9,919.27, after scaling a low of 9863.96 and a high of 9,958.01.



On Tuesday, the index ended down 79.97 points, or 0.8%, at 9,890.90.



Credit Suisse climbed up 2.38% after reporting its highest quarterly earnings in four years. The lender said it posted a net income of 937 million Swiss francs ($945 million) for the second quarter of this year.



Swiss Re advanced 1.3%. The reinsurer reported a 5.3% fall in net profit in the first half of the year from a year earlier and attributed the drop to claims from natural catastrophes and claims related to the Boeing 737 MAX fleet.



Novartis, ABB, Nestle, Lonza Group and Swisscom gained 0.4 to 0.8%.



SGS and Alcon both ended lower by about 1%. Swatch Group, UBS Group, Richemont, Givaudan and Swiss Life Holding shed 0.5 to 0.6%.



LafargeHolcim reported that its net profit doubled in the first half of 2019 and confirmed its full year outlook. However, the stock ended in negative territory with a modest loss.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX