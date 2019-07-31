

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) reported that it recurring net result for the first-half of 2019 rose 30% to 916 million euros from 703 million euros last year. Recurring earnings per share grew to 6.63 euros from 6.61 euros last year.



Adjusted Recurring earnings per share dropped to 6.45 euros from 6.58 euros last year.



Net Rental Income was up 35.9% to 1.25 billion euros from 923 million euros in the previous year.



'Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) delivered solid results, despite the challenging retail environment. With a unique transatlantic platform, connecting the best brands with over 1.2 billion customer visits each year in the wealthiest catchment areas, the URW portfolio is at the forefront of the changes in a rapidly evolving retail environment. We are making significant progress in executing on our strategic objectives of Concentration, Differentiation, and Innovation, with very strong tenant sales growth in Europe and the US, the disposal of €3.2 Bn of assets above book value over the past 12 months, and multiple openings of restaurants, leisure concepts and Digital Native Vertical Brands across our portfolio,' said CEO Christophe Cuvillier.



Cuvillier raised the company's adjusted recurring earnings per share guidance by 0.30 euros to a range of between 12.10 and 12.30 euros.



