

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as the dollar mostly stayed above the flat line ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due later in the day.



The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rate by at least 25 basis points. Investors are awaiting the accompanying statement and the Fed Chief Jerome Powell's comments for outlook on future policy stance.



The dollar index, which advanced to 98.21 after initial weakness, pared gains and dropped to 98.10 as the session progressed, but was still up in positive territory with a gain of 0.06%.



Gold futures for December, the most actively traded contract, settled down $4.00, or about 0.3%, at $1,437.80 an ounce.



On Tuesday, gold futures for December ended up $8.50, or 0.6%, at $1,441.80 an ounce, gaining for a third successive session.



Silver futures for September ended down $0.153, at $16.405 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.6660 per pound, down $0.0125 from previous close.



In economic news, a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of July.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 156,000 jobs in July after rising by an upwardly revised 112,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 150,000 jobs compared to the addition of 102,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



While ADP also said employment at large and mid-sized businesses rose by 78,000 jobs and 67,000 jobs, respectively, employment at small businesses crept up by just 11,000 jobs.



Meanwhile, MNI Indicators released a report that showed a continued contraction in Chicago-area business activity in the month of July.



The report said the Chicago business barometer tumbled to 44.4 in July from 49.7 in June, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in regional business activity.



The continued decrease came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the business barometer to edge back above 50 to 50.6.



MNI Indicators said four of the five business barometer components were in contraction territory in July, with only the supplier deliveries index above 50.



The production index plunged by 22% to a ten-year low, while the new orders index also subsided further into contraction.



The report also said the employment index fell into contraction for the first time since October of 2017, as weaker demand and production led firms to adjust their workforce.



