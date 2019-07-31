ONCI: OneSignal, the Market Leader in Push Notifications, Raises $25 Million Series B and Announces Partnership With Microsoft

OneSignal, the market leader in push notifications, closes Series B and becomes Microsoft's exclusive push partner for integration in the App Center.

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / ??OneSignal, the YCombinator-backed market leader in customer engagement, closes $25 million Series B funding, led by SignalFire and existing investors Rakuten Ventures and an early angel investor. Since its launch in 2015, OneSignal has raised a total of $34.5 million.

OneSignal is the most popular mobile engagement platform, with more SDK integrations than all other push platforms combined (source: Apptopia). OneSignal is used by 71% of all websites on the internet with web push notifications (source: Builtwith).

Every month, OneSignal reaches 40% of all smartphone users in the world.

Push Notifications as a Channel

Push is a communication channel built into every smartphone. People look at their phones an average of 80 times per day. The first thing people see almost every day is a push notification (source: Asurion).

Businesses communicate with their users directly through their users' devices: phones, tablets, browsers, and connected devices, such as Alexa. They use push to stay top of mind with relevant offers and content.

"Push is leveling the playing field, allowing SMBs to compete with large enterprises. We recently sent a survey to our 700K users - 56% of respondents say that, thanks to push, they've reduced their spending on traditional engagement channels: Google/Facebook for retargeted ads, email CRMs, SMS platforms."

Push is also a channel for users to communicate with each other. In iOS 9, Apple introduced inline replies to notifications, so users don't even have to open an app in order to respond to a message.

"What excites me about notifications is that it's the only channel that gives users full control over who can communicate with them," says Deglin. "No one likes pervasive retargeted ads, robocalls, or email spam. To get a notification, you have to opt-in on an app or website you actually use. If the notifications are too frequent or irrelevant, you can easily opt-out."

Microsoft Partnership

Recognizing OneSignal as a best-in-class messaging platform, Microsoft exclusively partnered with OneSignal to bring powerful push capabilities to its Visual Studio App Center users.

App Center is the fast-growing part of Microsoft's cloud business and helps developers build, continuously test and deploy, and analyze their connected apps. This partnership makes it easy for App Center users to analyze OneSignal click and delivery analytics information and makes it easier for OneSignal users to benefit from better development tools with App Center.

OneSignal delivers 4.5 billion messages every single day and is rapidly growing through organic adoption and partnerships.

Funding New Growth

The Series B funding will be used to continue to grow platform features, improving service to OneSignal's 700,000+ users, which range from SMB to Fortune 500 Companies.

"When you think about your favorite apps and websites, most of them aren't owned by giant enterprises - they're startups, e-commerce sites, blogs ..." says George Deglin, CEO. "These companies aren't buying billboards or TV commercials - they stay top of mind through highly relevant and timely push notifications."

Prior to OneSignal, push notification services were divided between free tools with limited functionality and prohibitively expensive, difficult-to-integrate platforms. OneSignal makes it easy to personalize messages, target specific user groups, and schedule/automate messages. Enterprises increasingly choose OneSignal because they can integrate the platform and prove that it works before committing to an annual contract.

"We plan to take this same approach as we roll out additional products such as in-app messaging and SMS to become the omnichannel customer engagement platform," says George Deglin, OneSIgnal CEO. "SignalFire is helping us achieve these goals by leveraging their analytics, AI, and big data tools to help us grow faster."

OneSignal aims to power the world's messages. OneSignal's goal is to provide companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their audiences. The company was founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo. OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire and Rakuten Capital. The company is based in San Mateo - onesignal.com/careers.

