Introducing Adult Scene, the brand-new adults only 'resort within a resort' concept at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com) is offering its guests a new way to Vacation like a Star. On sale now, Adult Scene at Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/cancun) will offer travelers the opportunity to enjoy Planet Hollywood's signature celebrity-inspired experience in an exclusive resort setting designed for guests 18 or older.



Travelers that choose to give their vacation the star treatment with a stay at Adult Scene will enjoy all the benefits of an adults only beach getaway while still being able to take advantage of all the amenities within the wider resort.

This upscale oasis will feature 380 suites with A-lister amenities including hand-crafted Phabulous Beds, plush bathrobes and slippers, along with state-of-the-art technology such as Your Soundtrack to pick the theme music for their stay and Plugged In to keep guests connected. Adult Scene also benefits from its own private beachfront and pool area with a swim-up bar and waiter service along with two specialty restaurants reserved exclusively for Adult Scene guests: the Braza Grill & Churrascaria steakhouse and Catch Seafood and Grill.

"We're very excited to expand our resort offering with Adult Scene, a first for Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts," said Jordi Pelfort, President, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts. "With this brand-new concept, we aim to cater to vacationers looking to enjoy a more adult-focused A-list experience at our newest resort."

Along with all the facilities within Adult Scene, vacationers can also take advantage of an additional 12 restaurants (ten of which are à la carte) specializing in a variety of world cuisines, such as Guy's Burger Joint by acclaimed celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, and the Sutra Indian Restaurant & Hookah Lounge within the wider resort.

Guests can also upgrade to STAR Class and benefit from the services of a Personal Agent who will assist in making dinner and spa reservations and arrange for their choice of in-room liquors and snacks. They will also enjoy use of exclusive resort areas, together with complimentary hydrotherapy access at the Hollywood-inspired PH spa and more.

To celebrate the launch of Adult Scene, Planet Hollywood is offering savings of up to 75% on all new bookings. For more information or to book, travelers should visit the Planet Hollywood (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/adult-scene-cancun) website or contact their travel agent.

