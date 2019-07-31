

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $509 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $456 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $4.14 billion from $4.01 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.14 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.92-$3.98.



