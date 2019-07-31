

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $267 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $941.29 million from $752.16 million last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $327 Mln. vs. $244 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $941.29 Mln vs. $752.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.60 to $3.70 Bln



