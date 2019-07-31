

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $541.83 million, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $1021.15 million, or $5.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $558.83 million or $3.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.6% to $2.36 billion from $3.13 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $2.36 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX