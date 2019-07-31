Pacific Energy Development (PEDEVCO Corp.): PEDEVCO Announces Rebranding and Relocation of Headquarters

The New Brand Reinforces the Company's Restructuring and Focus on the Permian Basin

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (the "Company") today announced the business' rebrand as "PEDEVCO," relaunch of its redesigned logo and website at www.pedevco.com, and the upcoming relocation of its Houston headquarters. Effective immediately, the Company will no longer be doing business as "Pacific Energy Development," a decision which reinforces and highlights the Company's balance sheet and management restructuring over the last 12 months which has seen the Company emerge debt-free with new management in place, and the Company's recent establishment of a significant and growing presence in the prolific Permian Basin. In addition, effective September 1, 2019, the Company will be relocating its Houston headquarters to Energy Center II, 575 N. Dairy Ashford, Suite 201, Houston, Texas 77079, which larger office will better accommodate the Company's growth as it has aggressively expanded over the last 12 months.

J. Douglas Schick, the Company's President, commented, "We as an organization are proud of what we have accomplished over the last year, and are pleased to announce our rebranding as "PEDEVCO," the redesign of our Company website and logo, and the expansion of our Houston headquarters to accommodate our growth. We look forward to continuing to execute on our business plan and sharing with the public the results of our efforts in rebuilding PEDEVCO as a strong company that delivers on its promises."

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Acts"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth under Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment, thus new or unforeseen risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. Readers are also urged to carefully review and consider the other various disclosures in the Company's public filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

