

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.68 billion, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 billion or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.5% to $16.45 billion from $21.22 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $16.45 Bln vs. $21.22 Bln last year.



