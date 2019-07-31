

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $708 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 billion or $3.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.31 Bln. vs. $1.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.14 vs. $3.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.23



