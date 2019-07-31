

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $58.17 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $13.22 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $71.59 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $990.08 million from $973.13 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $71.59 Mln. vs. $54.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $990.08 Mln vs. $973.13 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX