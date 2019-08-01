

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $39.76 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $15.12 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.1 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $222.24 million from $220.60 million last year.



Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $222.24 Mln vs. $220.60 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX