

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 60 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,930-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on a disappointing outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower - and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, insurance companies and property stocks.



For the day, the index fell 19.83 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 2,932.51 after trading between 2,926.49 and 2,944.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 10.77 points or 0.68 percent to end at 1,571.30.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.35 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.27 percent, China Construction Bank sank 0.41 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.57 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 2.21 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 2.10 percent, PetroChina slid 0.46 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.19 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 0.36 percent, Gemdale plummeted 4.61 percent, Poly Developments declined 2.80 percent, China Vanke cratered 3.55 percent and CITIC Securities was down 0.77 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks fell under pressure Wednesday in reaction to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offsetting optimism about future interest rate cuts.



The Dow shed 333.75 points or 1.23 percent to end at 26,864.27, while the NASDAQ lost 98.19 points or 1.19 percent to 8,175.42 and the S&P 500 fell 32.80 points or 1.09 percent to 2,980.38.



The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came after the Fed reduced interest rates by a quarter point as expected, but Powell said the rate cut is not the start of a trend - which is sure to infuriate President Donald Trump, who had called for a much larger cut.



The vote to cut rates was not unanimous and Powell described the rate cut 'essentially as a mid-cycle adjustment to policy,' adding the cut should not be seen as the beginning of a lengthy cutting cycle.



Also, the central bank revealed the reduction of bonds it is holding on its balance sheet will conclude in August, two months earlier than previously indicated.



Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session after data showed a drop in crude stockpiles in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.53 or 0.9 percent at $58.58 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a score of 49.6, up from 49.4 in June.



