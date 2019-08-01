

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Aravive Inc. (ARAV)



Aravive is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.



Gained 12.93% to close Wednesday's (July 31) trading at $6.55.



News: The Company reported encouraging preliminary results of AVB-500 from the first cohort of its phase Ib/II recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer trial.



According to the trial results, AVB-500 in combination with standard of care demonstrates early proof of concept for anti-tumor activity in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in the 12 patients treated.



The Company plans to expand enrollment in the phase Ib trial of AVB-500 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase 1b clinical trial of AVB-S6-500 in patients with IgA nephropathy is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2019. -- The Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of AVB-S6-500 in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2019. -- A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of AVB-S6-500 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma is anticipated to be initiated in the second half of 2019.



2. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)



NeuBase Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases.



Gained 12.89% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.08.



News: No news



Recent events:



-- On July 12, 2019, NeuBase closed its reverse merger with Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OHRP), and the combined Company's common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'NBSE' on July 15, 2019. -- On July 30, 2019, the Company announced the addition of Samuel Broder, the former Director of the National Cancer Institute, and George Church, a pioneer of genome engineering, DNA sequencing, and synthetic biology, to its scientific advisory board.



3. NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)



NuVasive is focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions.



Gained 10.96% to close Wednesday's trading at $66.60.



News: The Company reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2019, and lifted its earnings outlook for the year.



On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's net income was $32.8 million or $0.63 per share for the second quarter 2019 compared to net income of $30.3 million or $0.58 per share for the second quarter 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.56 per share.



Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $292.1 million, a 3.7% increase compared to $281.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Analysts were also expecting revenue of $292.11 million.



Looking ahead to full-year 2019, the Company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $2.25 to $2.35, compared with prior guidance of $2.20 to $2.30 per share. The consensus earnings estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters is $2.29 per share for the year. The non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.23 in full-year 2018.



4. Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)



Sesen Bio, formerly Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc., is a late-stage clinical company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for the treatment of cancer.



Gained 7.42% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.23.



News: No news



Pipeline & Near-term Catalyst:



The lead drug candidate is Vicinium for the treatment of patients with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.



Two meetings with the FDA related to Vicinium are planned for the second half of this year - one is a Type B CMC meeting to discuss the submission strategy of the CMC module, and the other is a Type C meeting to discuss the details of a post-marketing confirmatory trial in support of the Accelerated Approval Pathway for Vicinium.



The Company plans to initiate submission of Biologics License Application for Vicinium in the fourth quarter of 2019.



5. Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)



Morphic Holding is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer.



Gained 6.96% to close Wednesday's trading at $22.58.



News: No news



Recent event:



On June 27, 2019, the Company went public on The Nasdaq Global Market, offering its shares at a price of $15 each.



Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's lead drug candidate is MORF-720, which is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.



An Investigational New Drug application for MORF-720 is expected to be filed as early as the end of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX